Kia Sonet listed on official website ahead of launch: Details here

The Kia Sonet was first unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020 and last week, the company had revealed an almost complete commercial version of the car via a sketch of the SUV. Now, Kia Motors has listed the car on their official website and has set up a dedicated page ahead of the 7 August launch. Interested buyers can even register their interest in the car through the page. The car is expected to go on sale in India before the festive season begins.