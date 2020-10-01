Kia Sonet manages to sell 9,266 units in just 12 days

Kia Motors recently launched a new sub-compact SUV in the Indian market and it seems the new SUV Sonet is helping the South Korean company to achieve new heights. Despite a slowdown due to the coronavirus, Kia Motors announced that it has registered its highest-ever retail sales in the country last month with recently launched Sonet dominating the compact SUV segment.

Kia Motors’ retail sales reached 18,676 units, which is twice the number of units it sold in September last year. In September 2019 the company sold 7,554 units. The new numbers have been encouraged by the launch of the Kia Sonet, which has a much lower starting price compared to the bigger Kia Seltos.

The Kia Sonet was launched on 18 September and in just 12 days the company managed to sell 9,266 units. The company got 6,523 bookings for the Sonet on day one.

The company's first product for India, the Seltos, also continued its strong performance with 9,079 unit sales last month, the automaker said.

“The Indian auto market is recovering at a better-than-expected pace and we are progressing as per our defined plan. Our third product and the first compact SUV in India, the Kia Sonet, has completely transformed its segment," Kia Motors India Managing Director and CEO Kookhyun Shim said.

The Sonet embodies Kia's philosophy of 'The Power to Surprise' and that has shown resonance in the marketplace, as seen in the overwhelming response it has received from Indian customers, he added.

The sales of our other products like Seltos and Carnival are also encouraging, and with this strong product portfolio, the company is confident of continuing the positive forward momentum, Shim noted.

He added that the company has been constantly elevating its production capacity to meet the pre-COVID level of operations, and till now, have been successful in doing this too.

"This not only allows us to contribute to the revival of the Indian auto industry but also helps us bring notable growth for our business and bring down the waiting period of our vehicles," Shim added. With a competitive product line-up, Kia Motors is confident of meeting rising demand from customers, with the festive season around the corner, he noted.

"Bookings for the Sonet continue to rise on a daily basis which stands over 35,000 till now while there is a strong, consistent demand for the Seltos as well," Shim said.

Apart from domestic sales, Kia is also aggressive towards making India as an export hub with over 70 identified export markets, aiming to trade 50,000 units of Sonet overseas within the next twelve months, he added.

The eager acceptance of the Sonet, as well as the robust sales of the Seltos and Carnival, indicates recovery of demand in the domestic market, even more so in anticipation of the festive season, the company said.

With two dynamic products like Seltos and Sonet, Kia's dominance in the utility vehicle category continues to grow, it added.

