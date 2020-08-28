Kia Motors unveiled the new sub-compact SUV Sonet earlier this month. Most aspects of the car were revealed during the event apart from some key aspects like price and mileage figures. While the price range is still a mystery, we have details on the car's mileage for all three powertrains introduced by Kia Motors.

The first option is a naturally aspirated 1.2-liter four-cylinder petrol engine. This model, according to a report by HT Auto will be providing an ARAI certified mileage of 18.4 km/litre and the second petrol option is a 1.0 T-GDi turbocharged direct-injection engine that is claimed to give an ARAI mileage of 18.2 km/litre for the variant with a 6-speed iMT transmission and 18.3 km/litre for the 7-speed DCT version.

The diesel variant comes with a 1.5-liter CRDi engine. With the 6-speed manual version, the engine is expected to deliver a fuel efficiency figure of 24.1 km/litre and in the 6-speed torque-converter setup, the engine will put out 19 km/litre.

In terms of variants, the new Kia Sonet will be available mainly in two broad categories, the Tech line-up and the GT line-up. The GT variants will come with all the bells and whistles in both fuel options including some major differentiators in the interior and exterior of the car.

In terms of Tech variants, the Sonet will be available in HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX and HTX+. The GT line-up will have a single variant GTX+. The GTX+ variant will be available with all transmission options excluding manual petrol. The GTX+ petrol variant will be available with the new iMT transmission with the 1.0-liter turbo petrol engine of the Kia Sonet. The HTK+ variant in the Tech line-up will be available will all engine and transmission options.

The new Sonet will be going on sale in September and will be rivaling the likes of Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon.

