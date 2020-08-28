Kia Sonet mileage of all engine options revealed before launch

In terms of Tech variants, the Sonet will be available in HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX and HTX+. The GT line-up will have a single variant GTX+. The GTX+ variant will be available with all transmission options excluding manual petrol. The GTX+ petrol variant will be available with the new iMT transmission with the 1.0-liter turbo petrol engine of the Kia Sonet. The HTK+ variant in the Tech line-up will be available will all engine and transmission options.