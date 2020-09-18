Kia Sonet prices to be revealed today: Details here

Kia’s Sonet is easily one of the most awaited new sub-compact SUVs in the country right now. Despite the segment being overcrowded with a variety of options, the Kia Sonet plans to disrupt it with its offerings , similar to its elder sibling Seltos.

While most of the features of the car have been revealed, the pricing is still a mystery. If Seltos’ pricing is any indication, the Kia Sonet is expected to be priced aggressively. The company will be revealing the pricing of the new Brezza, Venue rival on Friday. Kia claims that they are introducing the 33 segment-first features in the car. However, the pricing will decide the future of the new Sonet.

The car will get a host of engine and transmission combinations. The first option is a naturally aspirated 1.2-liter four-cylinder petrol engine. This model, according to a report by HT Auto will be providing an ARAI certified mileage of 18.4 km/litre and the second petrol option is a 1.0 T-GDi turbocharged direct-injection engine that is claimed to give an ARAI mileage of 18.2 km/litre for the variant with a 6-speed iMT transmission and 18.3 km/litre for the 7-speed DCT version.

The diesel variant comes with a 1.5-liter CRDi engine. With the 6-speed manual version, the engine is expected to deliver a fuel efficiency figure of 24.1 km/litre and in the 6-speed torque-converter setup, the engine will put out 19 km/litre.

The new Kia Sonet will be available mainly in two broad categories, the Tech line-up and the GT line-up. The GT variants will come with all the bells and whistles in both fuel options including some major differentiators in the interior and exterior of the car.

In terms of Tech variants, the Sonet will be available in HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX and HTX+. The GT line-up will have a single variant GTX+. The GTX+ variant will be available with all transmission options excluding manual petrol. The GTX+ petrol variant will be available with the new iMT transmission with the 1.0-liter turbo petrol engine of the Kia Sonet. The HTK+ variant in the Tech line-up will be available will all engine and transmission options.

