Kia Sonet prices to be revealed today: Details here

While most of the features of the car have been revealed, the pricing is still a mystery. If Seltos’ pricing is any indication, the Kia Sonet is expected to be priced aggressively. The company will be revealing the pricing of the new Brezza, Venue rival on Friday. Kia claims that they are introducing the 33 segment-first features in the car. However, the pricing will decide the future of the new Sonet.