Kia Sonet, Seltos, Carens and EV6 to get expensive: Here’s all you need to know

2 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2023, 03:14 PM IST Livemint
In terms of variants, the new Kia Sonet will be available mainly in two broad categories, the Tech line-up and the GT line-up

Kia, a Korean automaker, has increased the prices of its Kia Sonet, Seltos, Carens and EV6 in India by up to 1 lakh. All these vehicles received the price hike from January 01, 2023. Notably. The EV6 has received the maximum price hike.

The Kia Seltos, a flagship SUV, has received the second maximum hike among all these mentioned automobiles. The price of the diesel variants of the SUV gets hiked by 50,000. This hike is uniform for all variants with manual, iMT as well as the automatic variants of Seltos diesel models. The prices now begin from 11.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to 19.15 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end X-Line model.

The prices of petrol GTX and X-Line models of the Seltos have now risen by 40,000. The lower HTE, HTK and HTX get a price hike of 20,000 each in the manual, iMT and IVT versions. The price of Seltos SUB begins from 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for the HTE 1.5-litre manual variant.

Moreover, the sub-compact SUV Sonet is now 40,000 more costly. This hike has been implemented on the diesel variants of the SUV. Price of this SUV model now begins from 9.45 lakh (ex-showroom) for the HTE variant and goes up to 14.30 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end X-Line automatic variant. The petrol variants of the Sonet have received a hike of up to 25,000. The price of petrol variants of the SUV now begins from 7.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 13.64 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the X-Line DCT variants.

The Kia Carens MPV has become one of the most popular cars in India. It has received a price hike of 45,000 for the diesel variants starting from 12.15 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 18.45 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end Luxury Plus automatic seven-seater variants. The petrol variants of the Carena get a price hike of up to 25,000. The price goes at 17.95 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Luxury Plus DCT 7 seater units.

