Kia Sonet, Seltos, Carens and EV6 to get expensive: Here’s all you need to know

Kia, a Korean automaker, has increased the prices of its Kia Sonet, Seltos, Carens and EV6 in India by up to ₹1 lakh. All these vehicles received the price hike from January 01, 2023. Notably. The EV6 has received the maximum price hike.

The Kia Seltos, a flagship SUV, has received the second maximum hike among all these mentioned automobiles. The price of the diesel variants of the SUV gets hiked by ₹50,000. This hike is uniform for all variants with manual, iMT as well as the automatic variants of Seltos diesel models. The prices now begin from ₹11.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to ₹19.15 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end X-Line model.

The prices of petrol GTX and X-Line models of the Seltos have now risen by ₹40,000. The lower HTE, HTK and HTX get a price hike of ₹20,000 each in the manual, iMT and IVT versions. The price of Seltos SUB begins from ₹10.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for the HTE 1.5-litre manual variant.

Moreover, the sub-compact SUV Sonet is now ₹40,000 more costly. This hike has been implemented on the diesel variants of the SUV. Price of this SUV model now begins from ₹9.45 lakh (ex-showroom) for the HTE variant and goes up to ₹14.30 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end X-Line automatic variant. The petrol variants of the Sonet have received a hike of up to ₹25,000. The price of petrol variants of the SUV now begins from ₹7.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹13.64 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the X-Line DCT variants.

The Kia Carens MPV has become one of the most popular cars in India. It has received a price hike of ₹45,000 for the diesel variants starting from ₹12.15 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹18.45 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end Luxury Plus automatic seven-seater variants. The petrol variants of the Carena get a price hike of up to ₹25,000. The price goes at ₹17.95 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Luxury Plus DCT 7 seater units.