Kia Sonet, Seltos, Carens and EV6 to get expensive: Here’s all you need to know

Kia Sonet, Seltos, Carens and EV6 to get expensive: Here’s all you need to know2 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2023, 03:14 PM IST
- The Kia Seltos, a flagship SUV, has received the second maximum hike among all these mentioned automobiles. The price of the diesel variants of the SUV gets hiked by ₹50,000. This hike is uniform for all variants with manual, iMT as well as the automatic variants of Seltos diesel models. The prices now begin from ₹11.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to ₹19.15 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end X-Line model.