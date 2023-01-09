Kia Sonet, Seltos, Carens and EV6 to get expensive: Here’s all you need to know

Moreover, the sub-compact SUV Sonet is now ₹40,000 more costly. This hike has been implemented on the diesel variants of the SUV. Price of this SUV model now begins from ₹9.45 lakh (ex-showroom) for the HTE variant and goes up to ₹14.30 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end X-Line automatic variant. The petrol variants of the Sonet have received a hike of up to ₹25,000. The price of petrol variants of the SUV now begins from ₹7.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹13.64 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the X-Line DCT variants.