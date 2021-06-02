New Delhi : Kia India registered a sale of 11,050 units in the month of May, making it the 4th most sold car brand in the country. The company claims to have secured a 10.7% market share in the month. The market share is the highest the company has managed to achieve since its launch with the Seltos SUV.

Kia Sonet, the sub-4m compact SUV helped the company achieve high sales numbers. Kia India claims that the SUV was the segment leader in May with a sales figure of 6,627 units. This is followed by Kia’s mid-sized SUV Seltos, which has sold 4,277 units. Both Sonet and Seltos are also amongst the top 10 cars sold in India in May.

Commenting on the sales performance, Mr. Tae-Jin Park, Chief Sales and Business Strategy Officer, Kia India said, “We are pleased with our sales performance during this challenging environment. The on-going second wave of COVID-19 pandemic made things tough for all businesses and automobile industry was no exception, as normal business operations got disturbed. In these tough times the relentless efforts of our teams and partners enabled Kia India to achieve its highest ever market share of 10.7%. We are confident that the need for personal mobility and pent-up demand will drive the recovery for the entire industry in the months to come."

In the beginning of May, Kia India launched the refreshed Seltos and Sonet. Speaking about their performance, Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar, Vice President and Head of Marketing & Sales, Kia India added, “We are receiving an overwhelming response for the recently launched refreshed Seltos and Sonet from the Indian customers. This is a true testament to our understanding of the needs of the customers here and our sales performance shows that we are providing them with the right product. It is noteworthy that both Sonet and Seltos are amongst the top 10 most sold cars and Kia India has already crossed consolidated sales of 2.67 lakh vehicles this month within just 22 months of start of sales in India."

