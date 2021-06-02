In the beginning of May, Kia India launched the refreshed Seltos and Sonet. Speaking about their performance, Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar, Vice President and Head of Marketing & Sales, Kia India added, “We are receiving an overwhelming response for the recently launched refreshed Seltos and Sonet from the Indian customers. This is a true testament to our understanding of the needs of the customers here and our sales performance shows that we are providing them with the right product. It is noteworthy that both Sonet and Seltos are amongst the top 10 most sold cars and Kia India has already crossed consolidated sales of 2.67 lakh vehicles this month within just 22 months of start of sales in India."

