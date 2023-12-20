Kia Sonet SUV reveals upgrades, pre-bookings begin: Everything you need to know
The recently revealed facelift of the Kia Sonet sub-compact SUV is set for pre-bookings starting this week, with the official launch scheduled for January 2024.
