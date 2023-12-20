The recently revealed facelift of the Kia Sonet sub-compact SUV took place at an event in New Delhi last Thursday. As a prominent contender in its category, the Sonet, first introduced in September 2020, has gained attention. The upcoming version, set for pre-bookings starting the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, is making substantial promises with its enhancements. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, the official launch of the Kia Sonet in India is scheduled for January 2024, despite the complete revelation of updates, covering styling, cabin enhancements, and features. Since its initial introduction in the Indian market, Kia India has successfully sold 3.68 lakh units of the model.

Although not holding the top position in its segment, the Sonet remains a strong contender, facing tough competition from formidable rivals such as the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, and Mahindra XUV300. Additionally, it encounters challenges from newer competitors like the Hyundai Exter and Maruti Suzuki Fronx, while simultaneously defending its position against entry-level SUVs like the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

Kia is making significant efforts to sustain the momentum of the Sonet in the Indian automotive market, and it has revamped its K-Code initiative for reservations. In the updated K-Code program, current Kia owners have the option to create a personalized code, enabling them to prioritize the booking of the new Sonet and receive prompt delivery. Moreover, Kia owners can generate and share this unique code with prospective customers, even if they do not currently own a Kia product.

Commencement of deliveries for the revised Sonet is scheduled to begin in January of the upcoming year. This applies to all variants and versions of the model, except for the diesel variant paired with manual transmission, which will see deliveries starting in February.

The new Sonet will maintain its availability in three trim lines - X-line, GT-line, and the Tech-line. Speaking of the exterior, the updated Sonet showcases a redesigned front, featuring the Tiger Nose grille and restyled headlight units. The bumper has undergone slight modifications, and the alloy design has been refreshed. The taillights have been revamped to closely resemble those on the updated Seltos launched earlier this year, and a stretched light bar now connects the two rear lights. The model will continue to offer various single and dual-tone color options, with the X-Line retaining its dark matte finish.

In terms of features, the primary feature enhancement of the updated Sonet is the incorporation of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), which is expected to enhance its competitive edge in the segment. The Sonet's ADAS comprises forward collision warning, lane-keeping assistance and departure warnings, driver attention warnings, high-beam assistance, lane following assistance, and alerts for lane departure by the leading vehicle.

The all-new Sonet will retain its three engine options, which include a 118 bhp 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine, an 82 bhp 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine, and a 1.5-liter turbo diesel engine producing 114 bhp. There will be a variety of transmission choices available. The 1.2-liter petrol engine will be coupled with a five-speed manual gearbox. The 1.0-liter turbo petrol engine will be paired with either a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed DCT unit. The diesel engine will have options for a six-speed manual gearbox, six-speed iMT, or six-speed AT. Notably, Kia is reintroducing the manual transmission for the diesel engine version.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

