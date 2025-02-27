3

Tata Nexon

Starting Price: ₹8 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Tata Nexon continues to be a strong contender with its 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options. It offers multiple transmission choices and robust safety features such as six airbags, ESC, hill assist and a 360-degree camera. The cabin features a 10.25-inch infotainment display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with touchscreen climate controls and a wireless charging pad for added convenience.