Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Feb 27 2025 12:45:53
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 651.35 -1.57%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 706.90 -0.58%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 136.30 -0.55%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 400.35 -1.11%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 293.65 0.81%
Business News/ Auto News / Kia Sonet to Skoda Kylaq: 5 compact SUVs you can get under a budget of 8 lakh
BackBack

The compact SUV segment in India has expanded quite a bit with feature-rich options becoming available at competitive prices. For those seeking a stylish and modern compact SUV under 8 lakh (ex-showroom), listed below are five great choices that balance performance, safety and technology:

 

(Check out the new and upcoming compact SUVs)

1

Kia Sonet

Starting Price: 8 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Kia Sonet is a well-equipped compact SUV offering multiple powertrain options, including a 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel. Its safety features include six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and hill-hold assist. The 2024 update brings Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) features like lane-keeping assistance and front collision warnings. The cabin is tech-packed with two 10.25-inch displays, ambient LED lighting and a premium Bose seven-speaker system.

2

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Starting Price: 8 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is a strong competitor in this price range, offering two petrol engine options and a diesel powertrain. It boasts six airbags, three-point seatbelts, electronic stability control, and Level-2 ADAS, which includes a 360-degree camera and front radar sensor. Inside, it features twin 10.25-inch digital displays, wireless Android Auto, wired Apple CarPlay, and a premium safety package that includes hill-hold assist, ISOFIX mounts and disc brakes on all wheels.

3

Tata Nexon

Starting Price: 8 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Tata Nexon continues to be a strong contender with its 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options. It offers multiple transmission choices and robust safety features such as six airbags, ESC, hill assist and a 360-degree camera. The cabin features a 10.25-inch infotainment display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with touchscreen climate controls and a wireless charging pad for added convenience.

4

Hyundai Venue

Starting Price: 7.94 lakh (ex-showroom)

With a price tag of under 8 lakh, the Hyundai Venue offers three engine choices, including a turbocharged 1.0-litre petrol. It includes an 8.0-inch infotainment display, a TFT digital driver’s cluster, powered driver seating, two-step reclining rear seats and a wireless charger. The Venue is also loaded with safety features such as six airbags, ABS, electronic stability control, and ADAS, making it a well-rounded option.

5

Skoda Kylaq

Starting Price: 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Skoda Kylaq is a fresh entrant in the subcompact SUV segment, featuring a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission choices. It stands out with an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system supporting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, ventilated and electrically adjustable front seats, wireless charging, an electric sunroof, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).
Recommended For You
Petrochemical Stocks
Bajaj Auto
₹8,418.5-2%
Hero Motocorp
₹3,826.15-2.36%
Mahindra & Mahindra
₹2,780.15-1.83%
Maruti Suzuki India
₹12,478.7-0.88%
Tata Motors
₹661.75-1.62%

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue