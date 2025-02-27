Kia Sonet to Skoda Kylaq: 5 compact SUVs you can get under a budget of 8 lakh

The compact SUV segment in India has expanded quite a bit with feature-rich options becoming available at competitive prices. For those seeking a stylish and modern compact SUV under ₹8 lakh (ex-showroom), listed below are five great choices that balance performance, safety and technology:
Kia Sonet
Starting Price: ₹8 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Kia Sonet is a well-equipped compact SUV offering multiple powertrain options, including a 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel. Its safety features include six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and hill-hold assist. The 2024 update brings Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) features like lane-keeping assistance and front collision warnings. The cabin is tech-packed with two 10.25-inch displays, ambient LED lighting and a premium Bose seven-speaker system.
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Starting Price: ₹8 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Mahindra XUV 3XO is a strong competitor in this price range, offering two petrol engine options and a diesel powertrain. It boasts six airbags, three-point seatbelts, electronic stability control, and Level-2 ADAS, which includes a 360-degree camera and front radar sensor. Inside, it features twin 10.25-inch digital displays, wireless Android Auto, wired Apple CarPlay, and a premium safety package that includes hill-hold assist, ISOFIX mounts and disc brakes on all wheels.
Tata Nexon
Starting Price: ₹8 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Tata Nexon continues to be a strong contender with its 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options. It offers multiple transmission choices and robust safety features such as six airbags, ESC, hill assist and a 360-degree camera. The cabin features a 10.25-inch infotainment display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with touchscreen climate controls and a wireless charging pad for added convenience.
Hyundai Venue
Starting Price: ₹7.94 lakh (ex-showroom)
With a price tag of under ₹8 lakh, the Hyundai Venue offers three engine choices, including a turbocharged 1.0-litre petrol. It includes an 8.0-inch infotainment display, a TFT digital driver’s cluster, powered driver seating, two-step reclining rear seats and a wireless charger. The Venue is also loaded with safety features such as six airbags, ABS, electronic stability control, and ADAS, making it a well-rounded option.
Skoda Kylaq
Starting Price: ₹7.89 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Skoda Kylaq is a fresh entrant in the subcompact SUV segment, featuring a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission choices. It stands out with an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system supporting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, ventilated and electrically adjustable front seats, wireless charging, an electric sunroof, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).