Kia’s next big launch is closing up and the company is eager to show us what’s in store. Ahead of the official launch of the new sub-compact SUV on 7 August, the company has released new sketches of the car just one week after they had launched the first round of official sketches.

The new Kia Sonet sketches give us a good glimpse at not only the front profile this time but also the side and rear sections of the car. Apart from the exteriors, the company has also shared sketches of the interiors of the car, specifically, the dashboard.

The dashboard of the Kia Sonet will feature a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system and a navigation system with UVO Connected technologies.The Sonet will also offer steering wheel-mounted controls, and the ability to select different drive and traction modes. Air vents in the dashboard feature a metallic, diamond-knurled pattern. The car’s dashboard provides a two-layer tray to store mobile devices and other items while driving.

The official statement from Kia’s Design team states that the Sonet is “Designed to maximize driver and passenger comfort, the Sonet’s interior is modern, vibrant and offers an high sense of dynamism to drivers."

In terms of safety, the Sonet will feature an extensive list of active and passive safety equipment. It will come equipped with up to six airbags front, side and curtain protection.

The new Sonet will be a ‘Made-in-India’ product and will also be made available in the company’s other global markets.

“We are extremely excited to introduce the new Kia Sonet to the world, a compact SUV with a strong and muscular character found only in much larger vehicles. With this in mind, we have designed this SUV with a uniquely sporty attitude, a confident stance and a dynamic silhouette. Its uncompromising attention to detail and selection of colors and materials could have only be inspired by the great cultural heritage that our designers found all over India," said Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design at Kia Motors Corporation. “We believe the Kia Sonet’s compelling character will hold major appeal for young, aspirational and always-connected customers in India and beyond."

