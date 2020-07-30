“We are extremely excited to introduce the new Kia Sonet to the world, a compact SUV with a strong and muscular character found only in much larger vehicles. With this in mind, we have designed this SUV with a uniquely sporty attitude, a confident stance and a dynamic silhouette. Its uncompromising attention to detail and selection of colors and materials could have only be inspired by the great cultural heritage that our designers found all over India," said Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design at Kia Motors Corporation. “We believe the Kia Sonet’s compelling character will hold major appeal for young, aspirational and always-connected customers in India and beyond."