Kia Sonet X-Line launched in India: Check price, new colour and more

Price and availability of Kia Sonet X-Line SUV

Customers can book the Sonet X-Line across all Kia India dealerships as well as through the automaker’s official website. The two variants of Kia Sonet X-Line are X-Line 7DCT which is priced at ₹13,39,000 and X-Line 6AT which is priced at ₹13,99,000. Both the prices are ex-showroom for petrol and diesel models, respectively. It is offered in a 1.0 T-GDi petrol engine with seven-speed DCT configuration and a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine with six-speed AT configuration.