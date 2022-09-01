Kia Sonet X-Line launched in India: Check price, new colour and more

The Sonet X-Line is placed above the top variant Sonet GTX+. This sporty looking SUV comes in an exclusive Matte Graphite exterior paint colour, splendid sage dual tone interior theme and crystal-cut alloys with black high gloss.
Kia Indian, an automaker, launched its top of the line X-Line variant of the Sonet sub-compact SUV in India on September 01, 2022. This SUV comes at a starting price of ₹13.39 lakh with the pricing going up to ₹13.99 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom).
The Sonet X-Line is placed above the top variant Sonet GTX+. This sporty looking SUV comes in an exclusive Matte Graphite exterior paint colour, splendid sage dual tone interior theme and crystal-cut alloys with black high gloss.
Price and availability of Kia Sonet X-Line SUV
Customers can book the Sonet X-Line across all Kia India dealerships as well as through the automaker’s official website. The two variants of Kia Sonet X-Line are X-Line 7DCT which is priced at ₹13,39,000 and X-Line 6AT which is priced at ₹13,99,000. Both the prices are ex-showroom for petrol and diesel models, respectively. It is offered in a 1.0 T-GDi petrol engine with seven-speed DCT configuration and a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine with six-speed AT configuration.
Design of Kia Sonet X-Line SUV
Interestingly, the Sonet X-Line features various exclusive elements over and above the regular Sonet GT Line as it enhances the overall appeal of the SUV. Talking about the design, the signature tiger nose grille and the skid plates at the back get a complete revamp. The tiger nose grille gets black high gloss treatment and the back skid plates feature dark hyper metal accents.
Moreover, this SUV from Kia India gets other upgrades over the Kia Sonet GTX+ including turbo-shaped masucline piano balck front skid plates with dark hyper metal accents, dark chrome fog lamp garnish, outside mirror with LED turn signal, metal garnish accents in side doors, silver brake callipers, shark fin antenna in matte graphite, Piano Black dual muffler design and the SUV also dons an X-Line logo.
Whereas, the Kia Sonet X-Line features leatherette sports seats with orange stitching and an X-Line logo inside. It also features leatherette wrapped D-cut steering wheel , an orange stitching and logo as well as a premium black headline. The Sonet X-Line is further expected to enhance the sales momentum of the vehicle.
Meanwhile, earlier this year, the Kia EV6 was launched at ₹59.95 lakh (ex-showroom) in India for the rear-wheel drive. The all-wheel drive unit costs ₹64.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric car available in limited numbers, only 100 for now, will be made available to customers by September 2022.
