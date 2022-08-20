Kia Sonet X Line teased in India: What to expect

As visible in the teased images, the Kia Sonet X Line would get an Xclusive Matte Graphite paint job which was first seen on the Seltos X Line. Moreover, the teased image also reveals that the X Line badging at the back.
The automaker Kia has released the first teaser of the Sonet X Line ahead of its launch which can take place in India soon. This sub-four metre SUV was originally launched in India back in September 2020 and it is expected from Kia to announce the prices of its latest Sonet X Line SUV around the original model’s second anniversary.
As visible in the teased images, the Kia Sonet X Line would get an Xclusive Matte Graphite paint job which was first seen on the Seltos X Line. Moreover, the teased image also reveals that the X Line badging at the back. Reportedly, few more cosmetic changes in the form of larger alloy wheels, orange accents, and blacked out elements across the body could appear in the upcoming SUV.
Talking about the interiors, the upcoming Kia Sonet X Line is likely to come with seats in shade of blue which Kia refers to as “Indigo Pera". Kia’s new SUV could also be based on the top-spec trims and most likely to get most of the bells and whistles in terms of features.
Under the hood, the all new and upcoming Kia Sonet X Line is expected to be available with the 1.0 litre turbo-petrol motor and 1.5 litre diesel mill with manual and automatic transmissions on offer. Recently, the automaker has increased the prices across the variant lineup of the Sonet by up to ₹34,000 earlier this month.
Meanwhile, Kia has also launched India's fastest EV charger unit in Kochi, Kerala. The automaker has installed a 240 kWh DC fast charger for electric passenger vehicles in the Southern state, Kerala.
The DC fast charger has come up at Kia’s Kochi dealership called Incheon Kia, is a part of the automaker’s efforts to create an EV charging network across the entire India. Earlier in June this year, Kia launched the EV6, its first electric vehicle. Moreover, the Korean automaker is aiming to drive in more EVs for the Indian market in the coming months.
It is noteworthy that the Kia DC fast charger in Kochi is not exclusive to Kia's customers. In fact, the DC charger facility is opened up for all EV owners in and around Kochi, Kerala. Users can charge their EVs at this facility by paying per usage.
