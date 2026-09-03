Kia Sorento India launch tomorrow: Price, hybrid engine, features, AWD and rivals

Kia is set to expand its presence in India’s premium SUV market with the launch of the new Sorento on 4 September. The three-row SUV will be the first Kia in India to offer a strong-hybrid powertrain and all-wheel drive.

The Sorento will come in petrol and hybrid-diesel engine variants. Kia is also making an AI-powered voice assistant for the India-spec SUV. Let's take a look at the upcoming flagship before it hits the market.

Kia Sorento: Engine and AWD options The Sorento will be powered by the 1.6-litre turbo-petrol strong-hybrid engine with 238 hp and 380 Nm. Its hybrid system will be the first to be paired with an AWD setup in Kia's SUVs in India.

View full Image View full Image AWD (All-Wheel Drive) ( Kia )

There will also be a 2.2-litre diesel engine. It develops 202 hp and 441 Nm. Both models will have automatic transmissions. Selected variants are expected to get AWD and dedicated terrain modes.

Kia Sorento features expected Kia is expected to come with the Sorento in 6- and 7-seat configurations. The cabin will have a curved, panoramic display and two 12.3-inch screens.

Additional expected features include touch climate control, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, a Bose audio system, other equipment, and a rotary gear selector. Ventilated front and second-row seats will also be expected. Level 2 ADAS will be incorporated into safety equipment.

Kia Sorento gets new AI assistant The new AI Assistant, with Live Generative AI as the backbone for Kia's technology, will be one of the Sorento's key technology highlights. The India-spec Sorento will be the first model in the world to feature this technology, Kia says.

View full Image View full Image Kia Sorento's features. ( Kia )

The system can be used for conversational voice control. It will enable occupants to access information and control parts of the vehicle using natural language requests.

Kia Sorento dimensions and design The Kia Sorento is 4,815 mm long, 1,900 mm wide and has a 2,815 mm wheelbase. Kia's India model receives some cosmetic tweaks, such as different alloy wheels, more chrome on the grille, and a reworked front bumper.

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Kia Sorento launch and expected price The Kia Sorento will hit the Indian market on 4 September 2026. Production is underway at its Anantapur plant.