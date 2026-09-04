Kia Sorento launched in India at ₹27.99 lakh: Check price, hybrid AWD, features and specs

Kia has introduced the Sorento in India at a lower price of ₹27.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The three-row SUV is manufactured locally at Kia's plant in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, and is available in both six- and seven-passenger configurations.

The Sorento is Kia's first foray into the robust and capable AWD SUV segment in India. It is powered by a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol hybrid and a 2.2-litre diesel engine, both of which come with all-wheel drive and front-wheel drive.

Kia Sorento design and cabin The Sorento is the latest in Kia's styling theme, with a large tiger-nose front grille, vertically placed LED headlights, and Y-shaped DRLs. It also receives 19-inch alloy wheels, vertically mounted LED tail lamps in the L-shape, chrome detailing and a number of other upgrades.

View full Image View full Image Kia Sorento debuts in India. ( Kia )

The interior is available in grey and black, or beige and black, with options. Two 12.3-inch instrument clusters and infotainment displays are on the dashboard. Kia also has nine themes based on characters from Marvel, Disney and Pixar.

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The six-seat version is equipped with 2nd-row captain chairs, and the 7-seat version has a bench seat. Ventilated front seats, powered adjustment, panoramic sunroof, head-up display, powered tailgate and wireless charging features. A 12-speaker Bose audio unit is also available.

View full Image View full Image Kia Sorento launched in India ( Kia )

Kia Sorento hybrid and diesel powertrains The standout is the 1.6-litre turbo-petrol, strong-hybrid powertrain. The electric motor produces 65 bhp and 264 Nm of torque; the petrol engine produces 180 bhp and 265 Nm of torque. It comes with a six-speed automatic gearbox.

It is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine producing 193 bhp and 442 Nm. It's accompanied by an 8-speed DCT. FWD and AWD are both available with both engines. The AWD models come with Normal, Eco, Sport and Smart driving modes, as well as Snow, Sand and Mud driving modes.