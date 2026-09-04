Kia Sorento launched in India at ₹27.99 lakh: Check price, hybrid AWD, features and specs

Kia has introduced the Sorento in India at a lower price of ₹27.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The three-row SUV is manufactured locally at Kia's plant in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, and is available in both six- and seven-passenger configurations.

The Sorento is Kia's first foray into the robust and capable AWD SUV segment in India. It is powered by a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol hybrid and a 2.2-litre diesel engine, both of which come with all-wheel drive and front-wheel drive.

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Kia Sorento design and cabin The Sorento is the latest in Kia's styling theme, with a large tiger-nose front grille, vertically placed LED headlights, and Y-shaped DRLs. It also receives 19-inch alloy wheels, vertically mounted LED tail lamps in the L-shape, chrome detailing and a number of other upgrades.

Kia Sorento debuts in India.

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The interior is available in grey and black, or beige and black, with options. Two 12.3-inch instrument clusters and infotainment displays are on the dashboard. Kia also has nine themes based on characters from Marvel, Disney and Pixar.

Also Read | Kia Sorento India launch on 4 September: Hybrid AWD SUV to debut with 238 hp

The six-seat version is equipped with 2nd-row captain chairs, and the 7-seat version has a bench seat. Ventilated front seats, powered adjustment, panoramic sunroof, head-up display, powered tailgate and wireless charging features. A 12-speaker Bose audio unit is also available.

Kia Sorento launched in India

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Kia Sorento hybrid and diesel powertrains The standout is the 1.6-litre turbo-petrol, strong-hybrid powertrain. The electric motor produces 65 bhp and 264 Nm of torque; the petrol engine produces 180 bhp and 265 Nm of torque. It comes with a six-speed automatic gearbox.

It is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine producing 193 bhp and 442 Nm. It's accompanied by an 8-speed DCT. FWD and AWD are both available with both engines. The AWD models come with Normal, Eco, Sport and Smart driving modes, as well as Snow, Sand and Mud driving modes.

Kia Sorento safety and technology Kia has equipped the Sorento with 10 airbags, Level 2+ ADAS, a digital inside rear-view mirror and automated parking assistance. Additionally, front and rear dashcams are provided. The car also receives real-time generative AI, Kia says, explaining that it is a feature first seen in the Sorento worldwide.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.