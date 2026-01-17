Kia Syros gets new HTK (EX) trim. Price and powertrain options explained

Kia India has introduced a new variant to its Syros SUV. Christened as HTK (EX), the new trim of the Kia Syros SUV comes offering the customers an expanded lineup option, which enhances the choice for the consumers. The HTK (EX) trim of the Kia Syros comes priced between ₹9.89 lakh and ₹10.64 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the powertrain variants. This makes the new variant commanding a premium of ₹50,000 over the immediate lower trim HTK (O).

If you are planning to buy the Kia Syros, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the new variant of the SUV.

Kia Syros HTK (EX): Price

Kia Syros HTK (EX): Price Powertrain option Price (ex-showroom) 1.0-litre turbo-petrol MT ₹ 9.89 lakh 1.5-litre diesel MT ₹ 10.64 lakh

The Kia Carens Clavis HTK (EX) variant is available in two powertrain options. Depending on that, the pricing of the HTK (EX) trim ranges between ₹9.89 lakh and ₹10.64 lakh (ex-showroom). The new variant comes commanding a premium of ₹50,000 over the the immediate lower trim HTK (O). This premium is applicable on both turbo-petrol and diesel variants.

Kia Syros HTK (EX): Features The all-new HTK (EX) variant of the Kia Syros is a new addition to the lineup. This has taken the Kia Syros SUV's variant count to seven from six. The addition of this new variant comes with all the equipments available in the HTK (O), which include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a single-pane sunroof, six airbags, rear parking camera, etc. Additionally, it gets some features like LED headlamps, LED taillights, 16-inch alloy wheels, which were previously available in the higher variants.

Kia Syros HTK (EX): Powertrain

Kia Syros HTK (EX): Powertrain and specification Engine 1.0-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Transmission 118 bhp 114 bhp Power 172 Nm 250 Nm Torque 6 MT / 7 DCT 6 MT / 6 AT