Kia Syros gets new HTK (EX) trim. Price and powertrain options explained

Kia Syros has received a new HTK (EX) trim, which commands 50,000 over its immediate lower trim HTK (O). Also, it comes with some additional features as well.

Published17 Jan 2026, 06:07 AM IST
Kia has expanded the Syros SUV range with the launch of the new HTK (EX) variant in India.
Kia India has introduced a new variant to its Syros SUV. Christened as HTK (EX), the new trim of the Kia Syros SUV comes offering the customers an expanded lineup option, which enhances the choice for the consumers. The HTK (EX) trim of the Kia Syros comes priced between 9.89 lakh and 10.64 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the powertrain variants. This makes the new variant commanding a premium of 50,000 over the immediate lower trim HTK (O).

If you are planning to buy the Kia Syros, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the new variant of the SUV.

Kia Syros HTK (EX): Price

Powertrain optionPrice (ex-showroom)
1.0-litre turbo-petrol MT 9.89 lakh
1.5-litre diesel MT 10.64 lakh

The Kia Carens Clavis HTK (EX) variant is available in two powertrain options. Depending on that, the pricing of the HTK (EX) trim ranges between 9.89 lakh and 10.64 lakh (ex-showroom). The new variant comes commanding a premium of 50,000 over the the immediate lower trim HTK (O). This premium is applicable on both turbo-petrol and diesel variants.

Kia Syros HTK (EX): Features

The all-new HTK (EX) variant of the Kia Syros is a new addition to the lineup. This has taken the Kia Syros SUV's variant count to seven from six. The addition of this new variant comes with all the equipments available in the HTK (O), which include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a single-pane sunroof, six airbags, rear parking camera, etc. Additionally, it gets some features like LED headlamps, LED taillights, 16-inch alloy wheels, which were previously available in the higher variants.

Kia Syros HTK (EX): Powertrain

Engine1.0-litre turbo-petrol1.5-litre diesel
Transmission118 bhp114 bhp
Power172 Nm250 Nm
Torque6 MT / 7 DCT6 MT / 6 AT

Kia Syros HTK (EX) is available with a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine options. The petrol motor is available with a six-speed manual gearbox and a seven-speed DCT automatic gearbox options. It churns out 118 bhp power and 172 Nm torque. On the other hand, the diesel engine is available with a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit as option. This diesel engine is capable of pumping out 114 bhp peak power and 250 Nm of maximum torque.

