Kia Syros has become the latest entrant in the list of passenger vehicles in India that have scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test. With this, the Kia Syros has joined the likes of other models such as the Mahindra BE 6, Skoda Kylaq, Mahindra Thar Roxx, Mahindra XEV 9e etc. Also, with this test result, the Kia Syros becomes the fourth passenger vehicle in India in 2025 to score a perfect five-star rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test.

The Kia Syros has scored five-star ratings for both adult and child occupant protection in Bharat New Car Assessment Program (BNCAP) crash tests, making it one of the safest cars in India. The compact SUV comes equipped with a wide range of safety features. It gets six airbags, 16 autonomous safety features, a Level 2 ADAS suite, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), ISOFIX, and Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) as a part of the safety package.

(Also read: Upcoming cars in India)

The Kia Syros scored 30.21 out of 32 points in AOP (Adult Occupant Protection) and 44.42 out of 49 points in COP (Child Occupant Protection). The Syros underwent crash tests including an Offset Deformable Barrier (ODB) Frontal Impact test at 63.95 kmph, Mobile Deformable Barrier (MDB) Side Impact test at 50.17 kmph, and a Pole Side Impact test at 29.17 kmph.

Here are the other cars that have received a five-star safety rating in 2025 in Bharat NCAP crash tests.