Kia India is gearing up to unveil its latest SUV, the Syros, which will make its global debut on 19 December. Positioned as the fifth SUV in Kia's Indian portfolio, the Syros promises to carve out a distinctive identity with its unique design and strategic market placement.

As per several media reports, the Kia Syros will be the first India-made SUV to embody the brand’s Design 2.0 philosophy, as part of the Kia 2.0 strategy. Drawing inspiration from the Kia EV9, the Syros boasts a bold and innovative exterior. Teasers reveal an RV-inspired silhouette reminiscent of the Carens while retaining rugged SUV attributes.

Up front, the Syros features vertical LED DRLs, a robust front bumper, and a commanding grille, projecting a muscular stance. At the rear, it sports high-mounted L-shaped wraparound LED tail lights connected seamlessly to the roofline, further enhancing its futuristic appeal.

Under the bonnet, the Syros will reportedly share its engine options with the Kia Sonet. This could include a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine delivering 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque, as well as a 1.5-litre diesel engine generating 116 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. Transmission options could include a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed torque converter automatic, and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, with the potential addition of a 6-speed iMT gearbox.

Kia is equipping the Syros with a host of premium features. A dual-screen setup will house a digital driver’s display and a touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other highlights include ventilated seats, ISOFIX mounts, a 360-degree camera, terrain modes, a wireless charger, ambient lighting, and a panoramic sunroof. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and connected car technology may also be offered.