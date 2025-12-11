Kia Syros to Tata Sierra: Top 5 SUVs under ₹15 lakh with panoramic sunroof

The Indian passenger vehicle buyers' preference while buying new or used cars have been changing drastically. Gone are the days, when fuel efficiency used to play a defining role in car buying decision. Now a days, consumers seek a wide range of modern features while buying a car, and one of the most desired features of them is the panoramic sunroof.

While the practicality of panoramic sunroofs in car in Indian climate conditions is a long debated subject, there is no doubt that this feature enhances the premium appeal of the cars, irrespective of their body styles. Over the ;last few years, the sunroofs have become a highly desired feature in Indian car buyers' wish list. This feature was previously reserved for the luxury and premium cars, but lately the penetration of sunroof has been increasing in the mass market models as well.

If you are looking to buy a SUV that is equipped with a panoramic sunroof and priced under ₹15 lakh, here are your top five options.

Kia Syros Kia Syros is the most affordable car in India with panoramic sunroof. The feature is available in the HTK+, HTX, HTX+, and HTX+ (O) trims, which come priced between ₹10.74 lakh and ₹15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). This SUV has already set several benchmarks with its feature packed premium cabin and best in class space. Other key features of the SUV include a triple screen setup with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, and a 5.0-inch climate control display. It also gets ventilated front seats, 360-degree camera, and Level 2 ADAS.

Tata Nexon One of the bestselling SUVs in India, Tata Nexon comes as a package of affordable SUV packed with a host of features. One of the key features available in this sub-compact SUV is the panoramic sunroof. In fact, the Creative Plus PS and Fearless Plus PS variants, priced between ₹11.25 lakh and ₹14.15 lakh (ex-showroom), the Nexon is one of the most affordable cars in India equipped with panoramic sunroof. It is the second sub-compact SUV in India that gets this feature. It also gets automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, 360-degree camera, and Level 2 ADAS.

Mahindra XUV 3XO Mahindra XUV 3XO sub-compact SUV too comes with panoramic sunroof, available in AX7 and AX7 Luxury variants, priced between ₹11.66 lakh and ₹14.40 lakh (ex-showroom). Interestingly, formerly christened as XUV300, it was the first car in the segment to get a panoramic sunroof. Also, it was once the most affordable sub-compact SUV to get this feature. It also comes with dual 10.25-inch screens, dual-zone climate control, 360-degree camera, and Level 2 ADAS.

Hyundai Creta Hyundai Creta gets panoramic sunroof in trims like EX(O), S(O), S(O) Knight, SX, SX Tech, SX Premium, SX(O), King, and King Knight, which are available from ₹12.52 lakh (ex-showroom). One of the most popular cars in India, the Creta gets a plethora of features, including panoramic sunroof. It also gets dual-zone climate control, dual 10.25-inch screens, ventilated front seats, Level 2 ADAS, and 360-degree camera.