Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Auto News / Kia Syros to Toyota Land Cruiser 300: Here's a list of the cars launched in February 2025

Kia Syros to Toyota Land Cruiser 300: Here's a list of the cars launched in February 2025

HT Auto Desk

  • February 2025 saw a mix of all-new models, feature upgrades, and special edition cars coming in the market with SUV body types dominating the list.

Manufacturers launched a slew of new cars such as the Kia Syros while some others updated their existing models in February.

The Indian automobile market witnessed a host of new car launches in February 2025. While there were only a few all-new models, the month was dominated by special editions and updated versions of existing vehicles. SUVs led the way, with several manufacturers unveiling new variants and feature-packed models. Here’s a look at the key launches from the month.

Kia Syros

Kia launched the all-new Syros SUV at a starting price of 9 lakh (ex-showroom). Offered in four variants—HTK, HTK+, HTX, and HTX+—the Syros comes with two engine options: a 1.0-litre turbo petrol (118 bhp, 172 Nm) and a 1.5-litre diesel (115 bhp, 250 Nm). The petrol engine gets a 6-speed manual or 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, while the diesel is paired with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter. The Syros boasts a 30-inch dual-screen setup, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated seats in both rows, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, and more.

Check similar cars

Find more cars

Toyota Land Cruiser

₹ 2.31 - 2.41 Cr

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Toyota Land Cruiser 250

₹ 1 Cr Onwards

Notify me

Kia Syros

₹ 9 - 17.8 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV

₹ 20 - 25 Lakhs

Notify me

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

₹ 7.74 - 13.04 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

₹ 11.14 - 19.99 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

(Also read: Inspired by Syros? Kia unveils Concept EV2. Check this pocket rocket out)

Renault Kiger & Triber 2025 update

Renault updated the Kiger and Triber lineups with additional features. The Kiger now gets a smart access card and remote engine start on top-spec trims, while both models’ base variants have been upgraded with an 8-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, central locking, all power windows, and steering-mounted controls. The powertrains remain unchanged but are now E20 fuel compliant. The Kiger is priced between 6.10 lakh and 10.10 lakh, while the Triber ranges from 6.10 lakh to 8.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

(Also read: Renault Kwid, Kiger and Triber get CNG options, but there is a catch…)

Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Edition

Mahindra introduced the Carbon Edition of the Scorpio N, priced from 19.19 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in Z8 and Z8L trims, the special edition features a dark-themed makeover, including black alloy wheels, roof rails, and ORVMs. The interior follows an all-black theme with premium leatherette upholstery and brushed aluminum accents. It is equipped with an 8-inch infotainment system, ventilated front seats, a single-pane sunroof, six airbags, and a rear parking camera with sensors.

(Also read: Mahindra Scorpio N Black Edition vs Scorpio N: Here's what separates the two)

Tata Safari & Harrier Stealth Edition

Tata Motors launched the Stealth Edition of the Safari and Harrier at 26.90 lakh and 25.10 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom). Limited to 2,700 units, these editions feature a matte black exterior, blacked-out grille and bumpers, and dual-tone alloy wheels. Inside, they continue the dark theme with black leatherette upholstery. Features include a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger, and a powered tailgate. Both SUVs are powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine (168 bhp, 350 Nm) with 6-speed manual and automatic gearbox options.

(Also read: Looking to buy Tata Nexon but confused about the variant? Consider the Fearless+ PS)

BYD Sealion 7

BYD launched its flagship Sealion 7 electric SUV, priced between 48.90 lakh and 54.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It offers a 15.6-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a panoramic glass roof, and 11 airbags. The Sealion 7 comes in two variants: a 309 bhp single-motor RWD and a 523 bhp dual-motor AWD setup, both equipped with an 82.5 kWh battery offering up to 567 km range.

Also watch: BYD Sealion 7 review | Serious challenge to Koreans, luxury EVs

Kia Seltos 2025 update

Kia updated the Seltos lineup with three new variants—HTE (O), HTK (O), and HTK+ (O). These offer an 8-inch touchscreen, a 4.2-inch TFT display, and a 6-speaker audio system at a lower price point. Engine options remain unchanged, with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol (113 bhp), a 1.5-litre diesel (114 bhp), and a 158 bhp 1.5-litre turbo-petrol (GT and X-Line models). Prices range from 11.13 lakh to 20.51 lakh (ex-showroom).

(Also read: Kia Carens facelift expected to launch soon. Here’s everything you need to know)

MG Comet EV Blackstorm Edition

MG launched the Comet EV Blackstorm Edition, starting at 7.80 lakh (ex-showroom). This variant sports a Starry Black exterior with red accents on the wheels, bumper, and logo. The interior features a contrasting black-and-white theme with red highlights and ‘Blackstorm’ embroidery on the seats.

(Also read: Is MG Windsor EV Essence the most value for money variant? Here's why)

Audi RS Q8 Performance

Audi launched the RS Q8 Performance at 2.49 crore (ex-showroom), making it the most powerful SUV in its lineup. The 4.0-litre twin-turbo petrol engine produces 631 bhp and 850 Nm, propelling the SUV from 0-100 km/h in just 3.6 seconds. It features a blacked-out grille, 23-inch alloy wheels with red brake calipers, and an all-black leather interior with sporty accents.

(Also read: 2025 Audi A6 Avant breaks cover, gets a range of petrol and diesel engines. Check details)

2025 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 & GR-S Edition

Toyota introduced the 2025 Land Cruiser 300 at 2.31 crore and the GR-S variant at 2.41 crore (ex-showroom). The GR-S version features a blacked-out honeycomb grille, dark-themed alloy wheels, and off-road enhancements like improved suspension and differential locks.

(Also read: Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 MT launched at 46.36 lakh. Here's what the new variant gets)

Powering the SUV is a 3.3-litre twin-turbo diesel engine (305 bhp, 700 Nm) mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Off-road tech includes crawl control, a 360-degree terrain monitor, and multiple drive modes.

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.