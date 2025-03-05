The Indian automobile market witnessed a host of new car launches in February 2025. While there were only a few all-new models, the month was dominated by special editions and updated versions of existing vehicles. SUVs led the way, with several manufacturers unveiling new variants and feature-packed models. Here’s a look at the key launches from the month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Renault Kiger & Triber 2025 update Renault updated the Kiger and Triber lineups with additional features. The Kiger now gets a smart access card and remote engine start on top-spec trims, while both models' base variants have been upgraded with an 8-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, central locking, all power windows, and steering-mounted controls. The powertrains remain unchanged but are now E20 fuel compliant. The Kiger is priced between ₹6.10 lakh and ₹10.10 lakh, while the Triber ranges from ₹6.10 lakh to ₹8.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Edition Mahindra introduced the Carbon Edition of the Scorpio N, priced from ₹19.19 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in Z8 and Z8L trims, the special edition features a dark-themed makeover, including black alloy wheels, roof rails, and ORVMs. The interior follows an all-black theme with premium leatherette upholstery and brushed aluminum accents. It is equipped with an 8-inch infotainment system, ventilated front seats, a single-pane sunroof, six airbags, and a rear parking camera with sensors.

Tata Safari & Harrier Stealth Edition Tata Motors launched the Stealth Edition of the Safari and Harrier at ₹26.90 lakh and ₹25.10 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom). Limited to 2,700 units, these editions feature a matte black exterior, blacked-out grille and bumpers, and dual-tone alloy wheels. Inside, they continue the dark theme with black leatherette upholstery. Features include a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger, and a powered tailgate. Both SUVs are powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine (168 bhp, 350 Nm) with 6-speed manual and automatic gearbox options.

BYD Sealion 7 BYD launched its flagship Sealion 7 electric SUV, priced between ₹48.90 lakh and ₹54.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It offers a 15.6-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a panoramic glass roof, and 11 airbags. The Sealion 7 comes in two variants: a 309 bhp single-motor RWD and a 523 bhp dual-motor AWD setup, both equipped with an 82.5 kWh battery offering up to 567 km range.

Kia Seltos 2025 update Kia updated the Seltos lineup with three new variants—HTE (O), HTK (O), and HTK+ (O). These offer an 8-inch touchscreen, a 4.2-inch TFT display, and a 6-speaker audio system at a lower price point. Engine options remain unchanged, with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol (113 bhp), a 1.5-litre diesel (114 bhp), and a 158 bhp 1.5-litre turbo-petrol (GT and X-Line models). Prices range from ₹11.13 lakh to ₹20.51 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Comet EV Blackstorm Edition MG launched the Comet EV Blackstorm Edition, starting at ₹7.80 lakh (ex-showroom). This variant sports a Starry Black exterior with red accents on the wheels, bumper, and logo. The interior features a contrasting black-and-white theme with red highlights and ‘Blackstorm’ embroidery on the seats.

Audi RS Q8 Performance Audi launched the RS Q8 Performance at ₹2.49 crore (ex-showroom), making it the most powerful SUV in its lineup. The 4.0-litre twin-turbo petrol engine produces 631 bhp and 850 Nm, propelling the SUV from 0-100 km/h in just 3.6 seconds. It features a blacked-out grille, 23-inch alloy wheels with red brake calipers, and an all-black leather interior with sporty accents.

2025 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 & GR-S Edition Toyota introduced the 2025 Land Cruiser 300 at ₹2.31 crore and the GR-S variant at ₹2.41 crore (ex-showroom). The GR-S version features a blacked-out honeycomb grille, dark-themed alloy wheels, and off-road enhancements like improved suspension and differential locks.