Kia India has unveiled its highly anticipated compact SUV, the Syros, marking the fifth addition to its SUV lineup for the Indian market. Positioned between the Kia Seltos and Sonet, the Syros is described as “a new species of SUV” and is set to target a more premium audience, further broadening Kia’s appeal in the highly competitive SUV segment.

Bookings for the Syros will commence on 3 January 2024, with pricing expected to be revealed at the Bharat Mobility Show in January 2025. Deliveries are slated to begin in early February 2025. Once launched, the Syros will compete with formidable rivals such as the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, and the upcoming Skoda Kylaq.

Design and Exterior

The Syros debuts Kia’s Design 2.0 philosophy, marking it as the first India-made SUV to adopt this new styling language. Inspired by the Kia EV9, the Syros features vertical LED daytime running lights, a robust front bumper, and a bold, muscular face. Its side profile is accentuated by a flat roofline, flush door handles, and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. At the rear, wrap-around L-shaped LED taillights seamlessly connect to the roofline, lending the Syros a contemporary and distinctive look.

Interior and Features The Syros stands out with a host of premium features aimed at appealing to a more discerning clientele. The interior boasts a 30-inch panoramic dual-screen setup, comprising a touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, alongside a digital driver’s display. The cabin also includes ventilated seats for both front and rear passengers, a sliding and reclining second row, a wireless charger, twin USB-C ports, and a 360-degree parking camera. A panoramic sunroof and front parking sensors further elevate the Syros’ offering.

Advanced Safety and Technology

In terms of safety, the Syros is equipped with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), featuring 16 adaptive functionalities, including lane-keep assist. Additionally, the SUV offers six airbags, electronic stability control, and hill-start assist as standard features.