Kia Syros vs Skoda Kylaq: Which sub-compact SUV commands how much monthly EMI?

The sub-compact SUV segment is the most competitive segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market. Kia and Skoda have introduced their respective offerings, Syros and Kylaq, in this category. Both these SUVs were launched as an attempt to grab a sizeable chunk of the market pie, where they compete with other well-established rivals like Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, etc.

The Kia Syros is priced between ₹8.67 lakh and ₹15.94 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Skoda Kylaq comes priced between ₹7.59 lakh and ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The aggressive pricing strategy pits these two SUVs against each other in a highly competitive manner.

If you have been planning to buy a sub-compact SUV, and both the Kia Syros and Skoda Kylaq are in your shortlist, here is a quick look at the monthly EMI comparison for the top-end trims of both models.

Kia Syros vs Skoda Kylaq: Monthly EMI comparison

Kia Syros vs Skoda Kylaq: Monthly EMI calculation Models & variants Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest Kia Syros HTX+ (O) Diesel AT ₹ 15,93,899 ₹ 15,93,899 9.5% 36 months ₹ 51,057 ₹ 244,163 48 months ₹ 40,044 ₹ 328,201 60 months ₹ 33,475 ₹ 414,592 Skoda Kylaq Prestige+ Petrol Turbo AT ₹ 12,99,000 ₹ 12,99,000 36 months ₹ 41,611 ₹ 198,989 48 months ₹ 32,635 ₹ 267,478 60 months ₹ 27,281 ₹ 337,885

To calculate the monthly EMI, we have considered the top-end trim of both the SUVs, which are the Kia Syros HTX+ (O) diesel AT and Skoda Kylaq Prestige+ Petrol Turbo AT, priced at ₹15.94 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The loan amounts are considered as 100% of the ex-showroom prices, while the rate of interest considered is 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered are 36 months, 48 months, and 60 months.