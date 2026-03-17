Subscribe

Kia Syros vs Skoda Kylaq: Which sub-compact SUV commands how much monthly EMI?

Kia Syros and Skoda Kylaq are positioned in the highly competitive sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market.

Mainak Das
Updated17 Mar 2026, 04:29 PM IST
Limited Time Deals on Popular Models
Volvo XC90
₹ 97.8 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra Bolero Neo
₹ 8.49 - 10.49 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Volvo XC60
₹ 68.9 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Volvo EX30
₹ 41 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.99 - 9.69 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Tata Sierra
₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Kia Syros and Skoda Kylaq are positioned in the highly competitive sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market.
Kia Syros and Skoda Kylaq are positioned in the highly competitive sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market.
AI Quick Read

The sub-compact SUV segment is the most competitive segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market. Kia and Skoda have introduced their respective offerings, Syros and Kylaq, in this category. Both these SUVs were launched as an attempt to grab a sizeable chunk of the market pie, where they compete with other well-established rivals like Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, etc.

The Kia Syros is priced between 8.67 lakh and 15.94 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Skoda Kylaq comes priced between 7.59 lakh and 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The aggressive pricing strategy pits these two SUVs against each other in a highly competitive manner.

If you have been planning to buy a sub-compact SUV, and both the Kia Syros and Skoda Kylaq are in your shortlist, here is a quick look at the monthly EMI comparison for the top-end trims of both models.

Advertisement

Kia Syros vs Skoda Kylaq: Monthly EMI comparison

Kia Syros vs Skoda Kylaq: Monthly EMI calculation
Models & variantsPrice (ex-showroom)Loan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
Kia Syros HTX+ (O) Diesel AT 15,93,899 15,93,8999.5%36 months 51,057 244,163
48 months 40,044 328,201
60 months 33,475 414,592
Skoda Kylaq Prestige+ Petrol Turbo AT 12,99,000 12,99,00036 months 41,611 198,989
48 months 32,635 267,478
60 months 27,281 337,885

To calculate the monthly EMI, we have considered the top-end trim of both the SUVs, which are the Kia Syros HTX+ (O) diesel AT and Skoda Kylaq Prestige+ Petrol Turbo AT, priced at 15.94 lakh (ex-showroom) and 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The loan amounts are considered as 100% of the ex-showroom prices, while the rate of interest considered is 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered are 36 months, 48 months, and 60 months.

As per the calculation, you have to pay 51,057 for a 36-month tenure for owning the Syros, while the amount will be 40,044 and 33,475 for 48-month and 60-month repayment tenures, respectively. On the other hand, to own the Skoda Kylaq, the monthly EMI for a 36-month tenure will be 41,611. For 48-month and 60-month tenures, the monthly EMI will be 32,635 and 27,281, respectively.

Advertisement

About the Author

Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...Read More

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsAuto NewsKia Syros vs Skoda Kylaq: Which sub-compact SUV commands how much monthly EMI?
Advertisement
Read Next Story