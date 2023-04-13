Kia teases all-new purpose-built electric van range with futuristic design

Kia teases all-new purpose-built electric van range with futuristic design1 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 10:31 AM IST
- As per Kia, the first electric van to be released will be a midsize model, with the larger LCV to follow at a later date. The larger electric van will be available in both cargo and passenger-carrying versions. The smaller variant will be equipped with autonomous driving technology.
Kia is stepping up its EV game by investing $758 million in a new battery electric vehicle production plant in its home country. The automaker has teased a new electric van range consisting of four different models, as it aims to expand its presence in the commercial vehicle segment. Along with ramping up its passenger EV production, Kia is focused on securing a bigger market share in the commercial vehicle sector.
