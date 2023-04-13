Kia teases all-new purpose-built electric van range with futuristic design

Kia is stepping up its EV game by investing $758 million in a new battery electric vehicle production plant in its home country. The automaker has teased a new electric van range consisting of four different models, as it aims to expand its presence in the commercial vehicle segment. Along with ramping up its passenger EV production, Kia is focused on securing a bigger market share in the commercial vehicle sector.

The automaker has announced the launch of a new range of electric vans, which will consist of four different models. The first van is scheduled to be released in 2025. These purpose-built vehicles have been designed to accommodate various body styles and sizes, as indicated by early sketches released by the car manufacturer. Internally known as the SW project, Kia's new electric van range is expected to offer versatility and adaptability.

Speaking of the design of Kia's upcoming electric vans, they seem to resemble the electric vehicle concepts previously displayed by Canoo EV startup. Kia has revealed teasers of the new electric van range, which is set to include one large, one small, and one midsize van, including a delivery van and a ride-hailing van, as well as an autonomous driving robotaxi. According to Kia, the SW series of electric vans will offer a variety of sizes to cater to the specific needs of various businesses.

As per Kia, the first electric van to be released will be a midsize model, with the larger LCV to follow at a later date. The larger electric van will be available in both cargo and passenger-carrying versions. The smaller variant will be equipped with autonomous driving technology.