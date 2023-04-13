Kia teases all-new purpose-built electric van range with futuristic design

Speaking of the design of Kia's upcoming electric vans, they seem to resemble the electric vehicle concepts previously displayed by Canoo EV startup. Kia has revealed teasers of the new electric van range, which is set to include one large, one small, and one midsize van, including a delivery van and a ride-hailing van, as well as an autonomous driving robotaxi. According to Kia, the SW series of electric vans will offer a variety of sizes to cater to the specific needs of various businesses.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}