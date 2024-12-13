Kia's Syros SUV is set to debut in India on December 19, positioned between the Seltos and Sonet. The teaser reveals a light blue exterior, premium interior features, and two powertrain options, aiming to create a new segment in the competitive SUV market.

Kia has unveiled another teaser video for its forthcoming Syros SUV, building anticipation ahead of the model's official debut in India on 19 December, reported HT Auto. The Syros, poised to become Kia's third sub- ₹20 lakh SUV after the Seltos and Sonet, is expected to bridge the gap between the two and carve out an entirely new segment in the market.

Exterior Design Details Revealed The latest teaser reportedly showcases the Syros in its exterior colour scheme for the first time, flaunting a light blue paintwork complemented by black accents on the wheel arches and roof rails. Notably, the SUV appears to forego chrome embellishments, a departure from the norm for vehicles in its segment in India.

Standout design elements include flush-fitting door handles, vertical LED headlamps with daytime running lights, a boxy silhouette, squared-off wheel arches, and distinctive L-shaped LED taillights positioned around the rear windshield.

Interior Features and Technology Kia’s previous teasers have already hinted at a host of premium features inside the Syros. These include a panoramic sunroof, a dual-screen setup combining the infotainment system and driver’s display, a wireless charging pad, and a revamped steering wheel. Additional expected features include automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Engine and Performance As per the report, the Syros is likely to be offered with two powertrain options. The first is a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, delivering 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque, paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The second option is expected to be a 1.5-litre diesel engine, generating 116 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, offering a compelling choice for long-distance travellers.