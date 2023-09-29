Kia to expand capacity in India only after 2025
Kia’s Andhra unit, which started with a capacity of 300,000 units following a $2 billion infusion by the parent, expanded its annual capacity to 350,000 units last year
New Delhi: Kia India, the Indian subsidiary of South Korea’s Kia Corp., one of the leading sport utility vehicle (SUV) makers in India, will explore capacity expansion options only after 2025, despite its facility at Anantpur in Andhra Pradesh operating at more than 100% capacity, a senior company executive told Mint.