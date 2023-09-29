Kia to expand capacity in India only after 2025

New Delhi: Kia India, the Indian subsidiary of South Korea’s Kia Corp., one of the leading sport utility vehicle (SUV) makers in India, will explore capacity expansion options only after 2025, despite its facility at Anantpur in Andhra Pradesh operating at more than 100% capacity, a senior company executive told Mint. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kia’s Andhra unit, which started with a capacity of 300,000 units following a $2 billion infusion by the parent, expanded its annual capacity to 350,000 units last year. Now, it seeks to de-bottleneck the existing facility further by removing inefficiencies and optimizing the manufacturing processes to enhance production to 400,000 units, said Hardeep Singh Brar, national head, sales and marketing, Kia India.

During April-August, Kia produced 135,000 cars and is likely to end the fiscal year with sales of 330,000 units, including exports. In the year ago, the company had rolled out 146,000 units. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company is operating two shifts at its Anantpur facility and could increase production by adding another shift. However, it has no plans to set up a new factory in the near future, a person aware of the company’s plans told Mint.

Additionally, Kia may optimize production to focus on a particular model line, such as Seltos, which gives it a majority of volumes focussing more on the domestic market.

Kia’s sister brand Hyundai is also set to begin production at General Motors’ Talegaon factory, which was acquired last month, in FY25. Hyundai, too, began with a capacity of about 600,000 units at the Pune factory and expanded capacity to 900,000 units. The company could ramp up production at this facility by another 200,000 units. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, Kia India is not expected to utilize that capacity, said Brar. “We started with a production capacity of 300,000 units, and last year, we did 330,000 units in sales. So, we are running at more than full capacity. We are sorted for this year, and the next. We will see what needs to be done after that."

“It’s a little too early to comment on that (whether Kia will utilize Hyundai’s production unit). For now, I would say no. But right now, we can go up to 400,000 units in the Bengaluru plant. We have a year or two before we start thinking along those lines. We expect to hit 400,000 units next fiscal year," he added.

Kia Seltos, the mid-sized SUV launched in 2019, was a runaway success, establishing Kia in India, and quickly gained popularity to boost sales, to even rival its sister brand Hyundai’s Creta, a segment best-seller. In July, it had upgraded the flagship product amid intensifying competition, following the entry of new players in the segment. In August, Kia sold 14,860 SUVs including the Seltos and Sonet, emerging as the fifth largest SUV-manufacturer by volumes this year, with cumulative sales of nearly 70,000 units during April-August. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We have yet to do a lot in connectivity and autonomous technology and you will see Kia bring out offerings with more advanced features than competition. For instance, we are now the only player to have a radar-based advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) in addition to the camera-based ADAS, making Seltos the only SUV to have the feature found typically in offerings by luxury manufacturers. Going forward, we will be bringing in a grounds-up EV that will be positioned as a mass-premium product in FY25. We are evaluating more products out of the 14 battery electric vehicles that Kia Corp will launch globally over the next four-five years," Brar said. The brand is seeing a healthy sales trend in the run up to the festivities, he added.

Kia has received over 30,000 bookings for the Seltos facelift with 68% bookings for the top six trims across the three transmission options. “We got a phenomenal response during Onam in South, growing by 20% year-on-year. It gives us confidence about the rest of the season. ₹8-lakh and above vehicles are seeing more demand, which is where we play. We are in the right space to take advantage of this growth," Brar said.

