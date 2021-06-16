Kia to expand sales of electric vehicles in Europe with Uber

Anabel Diaz, Regional General Manager for EMEA, Uber, said: “We’re proud to be working with Kia to make sure drivers across Europe have access to best-in-class electric vehicles at an affordable price. Zero-emissions mobility is more than just an aim for us – it’s a necessity. As Europe continues to reopen, we are committed to playing our part in cleaning up urban transport, so this partnership is crucial in our efforts to advance the electrification of our platform across Europe by 2030."