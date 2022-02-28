South Korean car maker, Kia , has announced that it will start the third shift at its Anantapur plant today. In light of the increasing demand for Kia cars in the country, the company has decided to ramp up its production to full capacity of 3 lakh cars annually. Currently, Kia has four cars in India. Recently, it launched a recreational three-row car, Kia Carens , for which it has got over 19,000 bookings. It has Seltos, Sonet and Carnival as well here.

The Andhra Pradesh plant will also see new hirings for the capacity expansion in the adjacent areas. The additional shift will be able to mitigate the waiting period for the Kia cars in India.

Kia India recently crossed 5 lakh dispatches from the Anantapur plant, including 4 lakh domestic sales and 1 lakh exports. The company has exported cars to more than 91 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Central & South America, Mexico and Asia Pacific, since it started shipping Seltos in September 2019 and has also become the number 1 UV exporter in the country in 2021.

Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, said, “We are extremely happy to share the commencement of third shift at our Anantapur plant. We have hired additional manpower and aligned resources to minimise the waiting period on Kia cars and help us cater to the high demand in domestic and international markets. India is a strategic market for Kia globally and all our products have received an overwhelming response here. As a committed carmaker, it is our duty to ensure faster deliveries to our customers and the beginning of third shift will ensure just that."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.