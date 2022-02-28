Kia to increase production at its Andhra plant, to shorten waiting period

Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, said, “We are extremely happy to share the commencement of third shift at our Anantapur plant. We have hired additional manpower and aligned resources to minimise the waiting period on Kia cars and help us cater to the high demand in domestic and international markets. India is a strategic market for Kia globally and all our products have received an overwhelming response here. As a committed carmaker, it is our duty to ensure faster deliveries to our customers and the beginning of third shift will ensure just that."