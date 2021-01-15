Kia to introduce new electric car this quarter: Details here

Kia Corp , recently announced its re-branding and along with the new name and logo, the company has also revealed its plans for the future. These plans include electric cars. In a statement released by the company, Kia announced that it will be introducing seven fully-electric cars till 2027.

The statement released by the company claims that the company will introduce the first out of the seven electric cars as early as this quarter. The company plans to include electrified sedans, sport-utility vehicles and multipurpose vehicles in the new lineup.

The first of Kia’s next-generation battery electric vehicles (BEVs) will be revealed in the first quarter of 2021. Based on new E-GMP technology, this dedicated BEV will boast a crossover-inspired design. The company claims that this car will offer an electric driving range of over 500 kilometers and a high-speed charging time of under 20 minutes. The statement also says that this will be the first global model to bear Kia’s new logo.

With its growing range of BEVs, Kia is targeting a 6.6% share of the global BEV market by 2025, and global annual sales of 500,000 BEVs by 2026.

Kia will also reveal more information about the new design direction of its future products and services in the weeks ahead, with a new design philosophy which reflects the brand’s transformation.

