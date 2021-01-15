Kia to introduce new electric car this quarter: Details here

The first of Kia’s next-generation battery electric vehicles (BEVs) will be revealed in the first quarter of 2021. Based on new E-GMP technology, this dedicated BEV will boast a crossover-inspired design. The company claims that this car will offer an electric driving range of over 500 kilometers and a high-speed charging time of under 20 minutes. The statement also says that this will be the first global model to bear Kia’s new logo.