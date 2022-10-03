Kia to launch high-performance electric model of EV6 GT on October 4

The electric vehicle has a 77.4 KWh battery paired with a 160kW front motor with a maximum output of 270 kW and maximum torque of 390 Nm.
South Korea-based automotive company Kia will unveil the high-performance electric model of EV6 GT soon. As announced by the company, the enhanced variant will launch in the domestic market on October 4. For the unversed, the Kia EV6 GT debuted in August this year. The electric vehicle has a 77.4 KWh battery paired with a 160kW front motor with a maximum output of 270 kW and maximum torque of 390 Nm. There is a 270kW rear motor that is claimed to deliver a maximum output of 160 kW and a maximum torque of 350 Nm.
With the high-performance version of the EV, the company seeks to woo more customers. Announcing the Kia EV 6 GT earlier this year, Russell Wager, vice president, marketing, Kia America said that the “EV6 GT is the continuation of Kia’s transformation and is the next phase of our Plan S strategy which will see Kia offer 14 fully-electric models globally by 2027". “The EV6 GT is an entirely new level of performance for Kia and as part of its U.S. premiere we wanted to support the communities in which we live and work by helping the causes and organizations that align with Kia’s core values", he added.
Currently, Kia sells EV 6 in India with a starting price of ₹59.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV was announced in June 2022. Kia EV 6 bookings started on May 26 at selected 13 cities and at around 15 dealerships across the country. It includes Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Noida, Jaipur, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad and Kolkata.
Kia EV6 uses Hyundai's EV platform, E-GMP which means Electric- Global Modular Platform. The electric car is expected to use a 77 KWh battery pack and with a range of around 528 kms in single charge. Kia EV6 can go from 0-100 km/h in 5.2 seconds, the company claims. The EV features an 800-volt ultra-fast charging capability, with a claimed 10-80 percent charge in 18 minutes using a 350-kW charger.
