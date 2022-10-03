Kia to launch high-performance electric model of EV6 GT on October 4

With the high-performance version of the EV, the company seeks to woo more customers. Announcing the Kia EV 6 GT earlier this year, Russell Wager, vice president, marketing, Kia America said that the “EV6 GT is the continuation of Kia’s transformation and is the next phase of our Plan S strategy which will see Kia offer 14 fully-electric models globally by 2027". “The EV6 GT is an entirely new level of performance for Kia and as part of its U.S. premiere we wanted to support the communities in which we live and work by helping the causes and organizations that align with Kia’s core values", he added.