Home >Auto News >Kia trademarks hatchback name Soul in India. Launch soon?

Kia trademarks hatchback name Soul in India. Launch soon?

The Kia Soul is selling in other countries with two ICE powertrain options
1 min read . 04:40 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

The Kia Soul that is available in other markets includes a version that is powered by a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated engine and another ICE variant with a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine

Kia has trademarked the name Soul in India. The new trademark doesn't confirm that the new car will be launched in India. However, the South Korean automobile manufacturer had showcased the car at the Auto Expo 2020 along with the rest of the line-up.

Kia Soul is similar to Hyundai Kona in terms of dimensions and the company does sell the car in other markets with two internal combustion engine (ICE) options and even in a fully electric version.

The Kia Soul that is available in other markets includes a version that is powered by a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated engine and another ICE variant with a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

The electric variant of the Kia Soul comes packed with either a 64KWh battery which churns out a power output of 201 hp or a 39.2KWh battery which puts out 136hp of power.

In other markets, the car comes with a 7.0-inch touch-screen display w/ rear camera. In terms of safety it gets six airbags with rollover sensor, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill-Start Assist Control and Tire-Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

If the company is planning to launch the car in India, there might be some changes in the equipment list as well as powertrain options.

Currently, Kia India only has three vehicles in the market which includes Kia Seltos, Kia Carnival and Kia Sonet. The company recently claimed that they reached the fourth position in overall sales in the PV market in the month of May. The Kia Sonet, a sub-4m compact SUV was the best seller car for the South Korean manufacturer.

Via.

