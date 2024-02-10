Kia unveils futuristic 2025 Carnival Hybrid: All you need to know
Kia unveils the Carnival HEV variant, featuring a 1.6-liter turbo-hybrid engine and improved efficiency.
Kia has officially introduced the 2025 Carnival Hybrid, showcasing a blend of cutting-edge technology and enhanced performance. Following the successful debut of the new-generation Carnival in global markets last year, Kia has now unveiled its Carnival HEV variant. While its arrival in the Indian market remains uncertain, expectations are high for Kia to launch the new Carnival generation soon, reported HT Auto.