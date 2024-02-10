Kia unveils futuristic 2025 Carnival Hybrid: All you need to know

Kia has officially introduced the 2025 Carnival Hybrid, showcasing a blend of cutting-edge technology and enhanced performance. Following the successful debut of the new-generation Carnival in global markets last year, Kia has now unveiled its Carnival HEV variant. While its arrival in the Indian market remains uncertain, expectations are high for Kia to launch the new Carnival generation soon, reported HT Auto.

At the heart of the 2025 Carnival Hybrid lies a robust 1.6-liter turbo-hybrid engine, coupled with an electric motor boasting an impressive 72 bhp power output. Together, they deliver a combined power of 242 bhp and a torque output of 367 Nm. Notably, the electric motor's instantaneous torque provides agile acceleration, eliminating the typical wait for turbocharger spool-up. Mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox, the powertrain promises not only enhanced performance but also improved efficiency.

Innovatively designed 17-inch wheels contribute to better airflow around the vehicle, optimizing aerodynamics. Furthermore, drivers can fine-tune the regenerative braking system using paddle shifters, with three selectable levels for a personalized driving experience. Unique features such as E-Handling, E-Ride, and E-Evasive Handling Assist aim to elevate vehicle responsiveness, smooth out bumps, and enhance emergency steering control, respectively.

The 2025 Carnival Hybrid boasts an updated suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), including Junction Crossing (FCA-JC), Lane-change Oncoming (FCA-LO), and Lane-change Side (FCA-LS), along with Evasive Steering Assist (FCA-ESA). Complementing these features are Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control (N-SCC) and Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA), enhancing safety and convenience for drivers and passengers alike.

To recall, Kia Motors India officially launched the 2024 edition of its popular sub-compact SUV, the Kia Sonet, last month. The introductory starting price for the entry-level HTE variant, equipped with a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a five-speed manual transmission, stands at ₹8 lakh (ex-showroom).

