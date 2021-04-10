Kia has launched the K8 premium sports sedan which is the first model of the company which comes with the refreshed new logo. The sedan is aimed at the luxury segment. The company claims that the K8’s interior shines light on Kia’s ambitions for the future, with a focus on delivering new standards in automotive quality.

The company has announced that the car is due for market launch later this year and the company will be gradually revealing more information, building up to the launch event.

The front-wheel-based AWD K8 will be available with the 3.5 GDI Smartstream powertrain .

The car comes with a curved display that links a 12-inch digital cluster and a 12-inch infotainment system. The display is clean, ultra-modern and easy-to-use, giving the K8 an effective minimalist-meets-simplicity tech style.

The K8 gets audio from Meridian. The car gets a 14-speaker sound system from British audio brand.

“The interior of the K8 is a canvas for our ambition to define the future, nature meets modern technology, and refinement meets uncompromised comfort. It is a first-class travel space that fulfills the needs of the driver and passengers," commented Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Design Center. “The K8 is a modern sedan with a dynamic exterior that is matched by its progressive and elegant interior. This car – our first since our new company rebranding – puts us on the path forward as we look to realize our future goals."

The company has used a diamond lattice design on the exterior of the K8 which also flows into the interior of the luxury sports sedan.

The infotainment system and air conditioning control is operated via touchpad. The touch pad allows for the switching of operation modes between the two systems with a centrally located button. The K8 interior also debuts a new steering wheel design from Kia.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via