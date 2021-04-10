Kia unveils luxury sedan K8 with the new company logo: Details here

“The interior of the K8 is a canvas for our ambition to define the future, nature meets modern technology, and refinement meets uncompromised comfort. It is a first-class travel space that fulfills the needs of the driver and passengers," commented Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Design Center. “The K8 is a modern sedan with a dynamic exterior that is matched by its progressive and elegant interior. This car – our first since our new company rebranding – puts us on the path forward as we look to realize our future goals."