The fifth-generation Kia Sportage has been unveiled by the South Korean automobile manufacturer.

The SUV has been developed on a new architecture. The manufacturer claims that this version of the Sportage comes with a driver-centric design featuring a swooping integrated curved display that houses the connectivity tech. The new Sportage also offers a suite of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

The new Sportage debuts technology such as Kia’s E-Handling system, which the company claims enhances the dynamic performance of the vehicle and improves agility and stability. It also comes with a new-generation Electric Control Suspension (ESC).

The SUV comes with a new Terrain Mode that enhances ride capabilities in challenging conditions such as snow, mud and sand.

The new Sportage is the first Kia vehicle to be available in long-wheelbase and short-wheelbase model variants depending on the region.

The all-new Sportage will be launched with a comprehensive range of powerful, responsive and efficient powertrains, including the very latest-generation clean gasoline and diesel IC engine technology.

In terms of powertrain, the SUV gets a 1.6-liter four-cylinder TGDI powertrain that will be offered in the Sportage line-up, generating 180PS power.

Additionally it will get a R2.0-liter diesel engine featuring variable geometry turbocharger that helps it to develop 186PS power. The 2.0 four-cylinder unit has been designed in response to tightening emissions regulations and the company claims it features sophisticated technologies to drive down emissions output and enhance real-world fuel efficiency.

The 1.6-liter TGDI engine is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (7DCT), while a 6-speed manual transmission is also available. The new R2.0-liter diesel engine comes with an 8-speed automatic transmission. In future, the Sportage range will also feature hybrid (HEV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models.

The company has claimed that the Kia Sportage will have a global market launch later this year. The manufacturer will reveal more information ahead of the launch.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.