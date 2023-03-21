Kia's EV5 concept unveils upcoming electric SUV with futuristic design. Details

At its Chinese EV Day event, Kia revealed the EV5 concept, providing a glimpse of an upcoming all-electric SUV. The design seems to draw inspiration from Kia's EV9, displayed at the Auto Expo 2023 in India earlier this year. While Kia has not disclosed many specifics about the EV5, it confirmed that the related electric SUV will hit the market in China later this year. This suggests that the automaker has made considerable progress with this project.

According to Kia, the EV5 concept is simply a display of the future SUV's design, and no information has been released about its platform or powertrain. The exterior of the EV5 closely resembles that of the Kia EV9, with a sleek and upright sculpted shape, a blunt front profile, and vertically oriented LED headlamps on the outer edges. The front fenders and side profile are also similar to the EV9. At the back, bracket-shaped taillights span the width of the tailgate, while asymmetrical 21-inch wheels complete the look.

Kia has chosen a unique Iceberg Matte Green shade for the EV5 concept, which is revealed by the automaker in an image with a silver theme. The color has subtle blue undertones, adding to its distinctive appearance.

Inside the cabin, the Kia EV5 combines a softer aesthetic with a masculine build. The dashboard features a large, half-spanning single screen, while the steering wheel is octagonal in shape, rather than the typical circular design, with only a few sleek capacitive buttons. Interestingly, there is no conventional center console between the seats. Instead, a storage area is located ahead of the seats, giving the appearance of a bench-style seating arrangement.

Similar to the EV9, the Kia EV5 also features swiveling seats. In addition, it has a full-length panoramic sunroof that doubles as a solar panel, although Kia has not yet disclosed how it operates. The EV5 is constructed using various sustainable materials, including recycled plastic bottles for the seats, doors, dashboard, and headliner.