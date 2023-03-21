Kia's EV5 concept unveils upcoming electric SUV with futuristic design. Details

Kia's EV5 concept unveils upcoming electric SUV with futuristic design. Details2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 01:18 PM IST
According to Kia, the EV5 concept is simply a display of the future SUV's design, and no information has been released about its platform or powertrain. The exterior of the EV5 closely resembles that of the Kia EV9, with a sleek and upright sculpted shape, a blunt front profile, and vertically oriented LED headlamps on the outer edges.
At its Chinese EV Day event, Kia revealed the EV5 concept, providing a glimpse of an upcoming all-electric SUV. The design seems to draw inspiration from Kia's EV9, displayed at the Auto Expo 2023 in India earlier this year. While Kia has not disclosed many specifics about the EV5, it confirmed that the related electric SUV will hit the market in China later this year. This suggests that the automaker has made considerable progress with this project.