Kia's EV5 concept unveils upcoming electric SUV with futuristic design. Details

According to Kia, the EV5 concept is simply a display of the future SUV's design, and no information has been released about its platform or powertrain. The exterior of the EV5 closely resembles that of the Kia EV9, with a sleek and upright sculpted shape, a blunt front profile, and vertically oriented LED headlamps on the outer edges. The front fenders and side profile are also similar to the EV9. At the back, bracket-shaped taillights span the width of the tailgate, while asymmetrical 21-inch wheels complete the look.