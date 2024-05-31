Kia, a prominent player in the Indian automotive market, is gearing up to expand its SUV lineup with the introduction of a new model positioned between its popular offerings, the Seltos and Sonet. The upcoming SUV, speculated to be named Clavis, is slated for unveiling by year-end, with a market launch anticipated in the early months of the following year.

In recent footage, the Clavis was observed shrouded in secrecy under a thick veil of black fabric, a customary tactic employed by manufacturers to safeguard design intricacies from prying eyes (via HT Auto).

Despite the concealment, discernible outlines suggest a boxy silhouette with elements hinting towards a tall-boy design, possibly measuring around 4.2 meters in length.

Notable design features, gleaned from previous spy shots, include vertically stacked projector headlamps with LED units, complemented by vertical LED Daytime Running Lamps. Further details revealed in the latest footage hint at a high-mounted stop lamp and brake lamps cleverly integrated into the bumper.

Drawing comparisons to Kia's premier electric vehicle, the EV9, certain design cues, particularly the rear tail lights, exhibit a semblance. The Clavis is adorned with roof rails, their functional utility yet to be confirmed. Noteworthy are the generously sized windows, suggesting an airy and spacious interior. Enhancing its visual appeal are newly designed four-spoke alloy wheels.

Under the hood, the Clavis is anticipated to offer both petrol and electric powertrains. Petrol variants might include a 1.0-litre turbocharged engine delivering 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque. Transmission options for petrol models may comprise a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, while diesel variants could feature a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

Furthermore, to diversify its offerings and cater to varied budget segments, Kia is speculated to introduce a naturally aspirated petrol engine, potentially sourced from either the Seltos or Sonet lineup. This addition aims to provide a more accessible starting price point for the Clavis, thereby broadening its appeal in the market.

