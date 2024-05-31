Kia's upcoming SUV ‘Clavis’ spotted in India testing again! What all to expect
Kia's new SUV, potentially named Clavis, is set to fill the gap between Seltos and Sonet. Design features include projector headlamps, vertical LED Daytime Running Lamps, and roof rails. The vehicle will offer petrol and electric powertrains with transmission options for petrol models.
Kia, a prominent player in the Indian automotive market, is gearing up to expand its SUV lineup with the introduction of a new model positioned between its popular offerings, the Seltos and Sonet. The upcoming SUV, speculated to be named Clavis, is slated for unveiling by year-end, with a market launch anticipated in the early months of the following year.