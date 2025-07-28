Kinetic DX electric scooter launched in India with 116 km of range: 5 Things to know

Kinetic Engineering has officially reintroduced the DX nameplate with the launch of an all-new electric scooter. The Kinetic DX, available in two variants: DX and DX+, marks the brand’s latest offering in the EV segment. Here are five essential details about the newly launched scooter:

1. Price and Availability

The Kinetic DX is priced between ₹1.12 lakh and ₹1.18 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the scooter opened on 28 July with a token amount of ₹1,000. The company has capped deliveries at 40,000 units, which are set to begin from October 2025.

2. Return of a Familiar Nameplate

The DX moniker, which originally referred to a petrol-powered scooter built between 1984 and 2007, has been revived in a modern, all-electric form. The earlier DX was developed through a joint venture between Kinetic Engineering and Honda Motor Company, based on the Honda NH Series. This new electric version is a departure from its two-stroke predecessor, featuring contemporary battery technology and digital enhancements.

3. Design and Storage

Styled in collaboration with Italian designers, the new DX retains several design cues from the original, including a full-metal body and wide floorboard. A notable inclusion is the 37-litre under-seat storage compartment, which accommodates both a full-face and a half-face helmet. The DX variant comes in Silver and Black, while the DX+ adds Red, Blue, and White to the mix.

4. Features and Tech

Both models include keyless ignition, hill-hold, reverse assist, and Bluetooth functionality. The DX+ variant extends its offering with integrated features like a retractable charging cable (Easy Charge), flip-out pillion footrests (Easy Flip), and a connected mobile app under the ‘Telekinetic’ suite. Additional connected services include ride statistics, tracking, geo-fencing, and voice navigation via onboard speakers.

5. Powertrain and Performance

The DX+ houses a 2.6 kWh LFP battery developed by Range-X, known for thermal stability and an extended lifecycle of up to 3,500 charge cycles. The motor produces 6.4 bhp and offers three riding modes, Range, Power, and Turbo, with a top speed of 90 kmph. The scooter runs on a 60V system and uses regenerative braking (K-Coast), along with a front disc and rear drum setup supported by combi-braking.