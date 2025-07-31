Kinetic DX vs Ather Rizta: Price and specifications compared. Take a look…

In India’s fast-growing electric two-wheeler market, the newly launched Kinetic DX revives a beloved nameplate from the past, bringing a nostalgic design twist to modern-day EV commuting. But it's up against stiff competition, including the Ather Rizta, a feature-rich, family-focused scooter that's already made its mark with practicality and performance.

Here’s how the retro-modern Kinetic DX stacks up against the contemporary Ather Rizta in terms of pricing, specs, and appeal.

Kinetic DX vs Ather Rizta: Price comparison The Kinetic DX is priced between ₹1.12 lakh and ₹1.17 lakh (ex-showroom), offering two variants, DX and DX+, focused on value with nostalgic charm. In comparison, the Ather Rizta starts at the same ₹1.12 lakh (ex-showroom), but its top variant stretches up to ₹1.49 lakh. This broader range gives buyers more flexibility depending on the battery pack and feature set they want. While both scooters start at the same base price, Ather offers a wider range of options.

Kinetic DX vs Ather Rizta: Performance & range The Kinetic DX+ is powered by a 2.6 kWh LFP battery, which offers an IDC-rated range of up to 116 km and a top speed of 90 kmph. It also delivers 6.4 bhp of peak power, giving it a relatively brisk performance edge in this segment. On the other hand, the Ather Rizta offers more battery flexibility. The entry-level Rizta S gets a 2.9 kWh battery with a range of 123 km, while the top-end Z variant with a 3.7 kWh battery boasts an impressive range of 159 km. All three variants of the Rizta are limited to a top speed of 80 kmph. The Kinetic DX+ is quicker, but the Rizta pulls ahead with longer range and battery options.